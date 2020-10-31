Omar-led PAGD delegation meets leaders in Dras, Kargil

Omar said he would like the Kargil leaders to participate in PAGD meetings. (HT File)

A delegation of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Friday reached Dras and Kargil areas of neighbouring Ladakh to meet leaders there to discuss its agenda of restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s erstwhile statehood and know the latter’s stand on the issue.

Last year after the abrogation of Article 370, J&K and Ladakh were declared separate union territories.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah, who was leading the delegation comprising NC leaders Nasir Aslam Wani, PDP leaders Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura and Waheed Para, and Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah, said people have endorsed PAGD’s agenda.

“Warmly received by the people of Drass, who in one voice endorsed the agenda of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration,” Omar tweeted.

Omar told a gathering that they are not ready to accept the order of August 5, 2019. “When other states were divided, the people were asked first and a decision was taken with their consent. In case of J&K, a unilateral decision was taken by the Centre which is not acceptable to the people of J&K and Ladakh.”

Later, the PAGD delegation held closed-door meetings with the leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

Omar told the media that their motive was connecting with the people of Ladakh and bring them on board. “We will fight politically, legally and most importantly peacefully. We have no intentions to vitiate peace in the region,” he responded when asked how the PAGD would approach its goal.

Omar also said he would like the Kargil leaders to participate in PAGD meetings.

“We were not in touch with Kargil leadership in the previous rounds. How could have we invited him unless and until we talked to them? We talked to them today and we now would like to see they send their representatives to PAGD meetings,” he responded to another query.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also welcomed the PAGD delegation’s visit to Kargil.

“Glad to see all of you at Kargil to engage with the people. High time someone reached out to them since they too have grave apprehensions about the future,” tweeted Mehbooba.

PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Para said that a multitude of narratives and political fractures in Ladakh reflect the unacceptability of August 5 decision.