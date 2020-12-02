On Day 1 of night curfew in Ludhiana, police have hard time keeping residents indoors

Despite the strict checking by the police, city residents did not adhere to the night curfew in view of the rising Coronavirus cases. Many people ventured out on Tuesday during the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am and police toiled to keep them indoors.

Looking at the rising Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government had imposed a night curfew in the state from December 1. Apart from the night curfew, the state government had also doubled the fine from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks.

Police have also issued challans to violators for not wearing masks on Tuesday night.

Many residents were found roaming around the city and gave a common excuse that they were not aware that a night curfew has been imposed again. While some said that they were going to buy medicines.

As it was Day 1 of the night curfew, police let the violators go with a warning.

Through patrolling, police made shopkeepers close down the shops, restaurants and liquor vends at around 9.30 pm. Some shopkeepers were found operating beyond permissible hours near Division Number 3 chowk, Shingar Cinema road, Chaura Bazaar, Ghumar Mandi and Model Town areas. Police made them close down shutters and issued a warning for lodging FIRs in case of violation.

Special checkpoints were installed at each major point and crossroads of the city.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that people with medical emergencies, delivery vehicles were allowed to move. The reason behind the curfew is to discourage social gatherings at night, amid the second wave of the virus.

Those violating the curfew will invite FIRs.

An eatery owner at Kalgidhar road was made to close down as he was operating beyond permissible hours. Another shopkeeper near Division Number 3 chowk accused police of harassing him when he was asked to shut the shop at 9.30 pm.

However, police allowed people to go to railway stations and bus stands to pick/drop their relatives. Three-wheelers ferrying passengers to their destinations were also allowed to move.

People negotiate with police over fine

People who were issued challans for not wearing masks were seen negotiating with the police to charge Rs 500 instead of Rs 1,000. Even as the government had increased the fine to Rs 1,000 from Rs 500 for not wearing masks, people were not ready to shell out money from their pockets.

Sensing the resentment, the police officials collected Rs 500 from violators.