On first anniversary of Kartarpur Corridor inauguration, devotees in Punjab want it reopened at the earliest

Indian pilgrims at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib after the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, 2019. (REUTERS)

Opened amid much fanfare to meet a long-pending demand of the Sikh community in India, the Kartarpur Corridor is lying defunct on the first anniversary of its inauguration.

The prolonged suspension of pilgrimage through this corridor that connects Dera Baba Nanak, a border town in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur, has marred the anniversary celebrations and left the devotees upset.

The corridor was inaugurated by Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan on November 9 last year to provide Indian devotees visa-free access to the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, which is just four kilometers from the international border.

It remained operational for only four months before governments of both countries closed it in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even in those four months, several controversies cast shadow over it, and the turnout remained low. Only 59,000 people used the corridor, even as India asked Pakistan to allow 5,000 pilgrims daily and 10,000 on special days.

Citing improvement in the pandemic situation, the Pakistan government first expressed its readiness to reopen the corridor on June 27. It then announced to reopen it on October 3, but the Indian government has remained undecided. As a result, the integrated check posts on both sides of the border are still wearing a deserted look.

“The corridor on which crores of rupees were spent has unfortunately remained closed for the past eight months. If the Indian government could reopen all places of worship that are witnessing huge gatherings these days, why not open the corridor?” said Perneet Singh Bedi, president of the Dera Baba Nanak municipal council, adding that there is outrage among the Sikh community over the issue.

“The Centre should reconsider its decision. The Punjab government has already raised a demand for reopening the corridor,” said cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who represents Dera Baba Nanak in the assembly. “There will be no issue in maintaining social distancing as the gurdwara complex is very large. Also, compliance of other norms will be ensured easily in view of arrangements made on both sides of the borders”.

‘Sikh community being discriminated with’

BS Goraya, a former government official who worked on opening the corridor for over two decades, said: “This is discrimination with Sikh community. The Indian government is not ready to let pilgrims visit Kartarpur even as Pakistan has assured to take all precautions to protect them from Covid-19.”

“Opening of the corridor was historic not only for the Sikh sangat but also for both the nations. When the Government of India has reopened all places of worship and also restarted international flight operations, there is no reason for it to keep the corridor closed,” said Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Akali legislator from Nakodar.

Considering its current fate, next phases of the project are in limbo on both sides of the border, the major among them being construction of a bridge over the Ravi catchment area in Pakistan territory.

Meanwhile, to mark the anniversary, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Evacuee Trust Property Board are organising a function at Kartarpur, while on the Indian side, radical Sikh organisations, including Dal Khalsa and Akal Federation, are holding a function near the integrated check post.