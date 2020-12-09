On Human Rights Day - Graffiti effort to sensitise adolescent girls about early marriage

Students and activists raising awareness about the ills of early marriage, in Lucknow, on Wednesday.

Lucknow: Ahead of the International Human Rights Day (December 10), a group of Arts College students took to streets with graffiti, to sensitise adolescent girls to speak out if their family pressures them to marry at an early age against their wishes. ‘Bano Nai Soch’ and ‘Marzi bina shaadi nahi’ is the message the students are spreading.

College of Arts and Craft second year BFA student Shivalika Yadav, along with five other students joined hands with Dastak Manch and Oxfam India to encourage women to speak up (Bol) against forced marriage (Marzi bina shaadi nahi).

“We made graffiti on the flyover pillars near the New High Court building as many people commute along that stretch of the road. There is a traffic signal and people stop there. We felt our creativity will get eyeballs and will be helpful in sensitising the public,” said Yadav.

She was joined by Bareeza Nazim, Hamna Fatima, Pragya Pal, Priyanshi Srivastav and Anshay Upmanyu. Together they have done four paintings, all themed on women’s empowerment. The students accomplished the task in four hours. More such graffiti is to be done in the days to come, she said.

These students said they know about the consequences of early marriage and how it badly impacts married life.

The event was part of the ongoing 16-day campaign ‘Stree - Paksh’ launched by Dastak Manch and Oxfam on November 25 with the lighting of 16 diyas - a symbolic representation of the endeavour to highlight gender-based issues through various informational and communicational programmes throughout the 16 days.

Social activist Deepak Kabir said because of financial constraints and rising unemployment incidents of domestic violence /violence against women, rape cases and molestations have risen. Amidst such circumstances it was imperative to highlight these issues.

Representatives from Oxfam and Sheroes Hangout are also supporting the cause. Veena, Sangita and Sanhita from Dastak Manch stood by Arts College students in this pursuit.

‘Bol’ is a series of photo - poetry - poster exhibitions, portraying women’s voices through, poetry, photos, illustrations and posters and features prominent names such as Ranu Uniyal, Arshi Alvi, Sangita Jaiswal, Anupriya and Malvika Hariom.

Nand Kishor of Oxfam stressed on the need to increase the awareness and impact of ‘Bano Nai Soch’ and ‘Marzi bina shaadi nahi’.