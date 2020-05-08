On World Thalassaemia Day, Ludhiana hospital appeals for blood donation

As many as 270 thalassaemia patients are enrolled with DMCH. (HT File Photo)

On the occasion of World Thalassaemia Day, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has appealed to various organisations to come forward and donate blood to the hospital that is facing shortage of blood due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The department of paediatrics along with department of immunohematology and transfusion medicine jointly observed the day at DMCH.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the Punjab ministry of health had also recently issued a circular to the hospitals to make adequate arrangement of blood units as no blood donations camps were being organised due to curfew in the state.

Thalassaemia is a genetic blood disorder, caused due to fewer red blood cells and less haemoglobin in the body.

Dr Amarjit Kaur, professor and head of transfusion medicine, said that the patients of thalassaemia, oncology and other emergencies in the hospital still required blood and blood components and the hospital was running short on blood reserves.

Dr M Joseph John, head of department, clinical hematology, Christian Medical College and Hospital, also admitted that there were initial hiccups in blood donation due to the lockdown, but things were gradually being streamlined.

As many as 270 thalassaemia patients are enrolled with DMCH and 60 with Christian Medical College and Hospital, where 73 have recently undergone bone marrow transplants.

On May 7 and 8, Shah Satnam Ji Green S Welfare Force Wing of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, and Waheguru Blood Sewa Society donated 84 and 34 units, respectively.