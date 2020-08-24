Sections
Home / Cities / One arrested for attacking shopkeeper, robbing him of Rs 2,500

One arrested for attacking shopkeeper, robbing him of Rs 2,500

PUNE Yerawada police have arrested a man for allegedly terrorising people in a locality of Yerawada on Sunday night. According to police, the arrested man and one other person...

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Yerawada police have arrested a man for allegedly terrorising people in a locality of Yerawada on Sunday night. According to police, the arrested man and one other person attacked a shop owner in the area and robbed him of Rs 2,500.

The incident happened at 7:30 pm on Sunday in Yashwantnagar, Yerawada.

The arrested accused has been identified as Niesh alias Pinya Sajay Savle, while the shopkeeper has been identified as Pramaram Chaudhury (46), both residents of Yashwantnagar.

Police are on a lookout for one other person involved in the incident.



“They are habitual trouble-makers. When they tried to snatch money, the shopkeeper resisted and they attacked him,” said assistant police inspector Sameer Karpe of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

The arrested man has a previous case under Sections 326 and 435 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him. The man on the run has a previous case under Section 435 of IPC registered against him, according to the police.

The two men arrived in the area with sickles and started creating a ruckus. The complainant told the police that he tried to pull the shutter down when the two entered the shop and attacked him.

The complainant has sustained injuries on his hand. The men fled with Rs 2,500 from the shop.

A case under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common interest) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act, Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Sections 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Yerawada police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Union education minister reviews activities of National Institute of Open Schooling
Aug 24, 2020 22:22 IST
TikTok sues Donald Trump administration over ban, says no security threat
Aug 24, 2020 22:19 IST
Covid-19: Real estate investors skip paying loans while raising billions
Aug 24, 2020 22:16 IST
MC panel approves multi-level parking in Manimajra
Aug 24, 2020 22:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.