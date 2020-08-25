One arrested for extortion in Pune land deal

One person has been arrested and another booked by the Pune police on Monday, in a case of extortion and blackmail involving the sale of a plot of land. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

PUNE One person has been arrested and another booked by the Pune police on Monday, in a case of extortion and blackmail involving the sale of a plot of land.

The accused booked in the case is a city-based journalist named in at least four other cases in the city.

The arrested man has been identified as Saddam alias Dattatray alias Balasaheb Gulabrao Kamthe, a resident of Hadapsar.

The one-hectare land in question is located in Shewalewadi. The complaint in the matter was lodged by the 26-year-old grandson of the owner of the land.

The complainant wanted to sell the land and was interested in selling it to a man, who is now a witness in the case, according to the police.

Kamthe had insisted that the land deal be made with him as the mediator, according to the complainant. He further allegedly demanded Rs 10,00,000 in order to ensure smooth transaction of the deal.

Further Kamthe also registered an objection to the 7/12 land registration and demanded Rs one crore money in order to withdraw the objection, according to the complainant.

The other person identified himself as a journalist, went to his house, and threatened the complainant’s grandfather with misleading news articles if they fail to pay money to him and Kamthe.

The duo managed to take Rs 15 lakh from the family, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar police station. Assistant police inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.