One-day assembly session was just a formality: Hooda

Accusing the treasury benches of suppressing the voice of opposition in the one-day monsoon session of Haryana assembly, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda termed it a formality.

Hooda, who was interacting with mediapersons at Kurukshetra on Thursday, accused the ruling party of curtailing the session to a single sitting on the “excuse of eight to nine members getting infected with the virus”.

He said the Congress had demanded that if the government wanted to complete the formalities, only the “very important” legislative functions should be dealt with and the remaining bills, attention calling proposals of the opposition, adjournment proposals and private member bills should be discussed in the presence of the chief minister.

The former Haryana CM said the Congress had given attention and adjournment motions in the House, but the government did not allow discussion on these burning issues.

He also raised question over the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis by saying, “If eight members of state assembly, including the CM and speaker, are found infected in a random test before the assembly session, what about the common man?”

“This development has put a question mark over the health services in the state,” he added. Hooda wished the chief minister an early recovery and said the decision of the government to conduct JEE-NEET exams during the pandemic was shocking and disturbing.