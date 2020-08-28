One-day monsoon session of Punjab assembly begins at 11am under Covid shadow, suspense over participation of AAP, SAD MLAs

The Punjab assembly’s monsoon session, which is truncated, will be a dull affair if opposition members stay away. According to the list of official business, the proceedings will start with obituary references followed by legislative business and laying of papers. (HT file photo)

Chandigarh: The Punjab assembly will meet at 11am on Friday for a truncated, one-day session amid suspense over the participation of most legislators of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) due to the Covid-19 protocol after 30 state MLAs tested positive.

A few of these MLAs, who have tested positive and are in quarantine, had participated in the legislature party meetings of the AAP and SAD before their reports came earlier this week. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh advised the legislators who came in contact with coronavirus positive ministers or MLAs to follow the protocol and avoid attending the session.

However, AAP legislators, whose three colleagues tested positive this week, decided to attend the session, ignoring their advice. “Barring those who tested positive, the other nine party MLAs will attend the session. Besides coronavirus, there are other issues such as Scheduled Caste (SC) scholarships, illicit liquor, the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal and sand mafia that need to be raised. We took the decision at a virtual meeting,” Leader of Opposition (LOP) Harpal Singh Cheema said.

Budhram and Manjit Singh Bilaspur, who tested positive, had attended the AAP legislature party meeting three days ago in which seven other members were present.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislature group, on the other hand, asked the Speaker clarify if the MLAs who had come in contact with their colleague Gurpartap Singh Wadala, who later tested positive, can attend the assembly session or not.

SAD legislature party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said the Speaker should give clear directions on the Vidhan Sabha rules and the Covid-19 guidelines. The legislative group was in a state of confusion because it had not received any communication from the Speaker, they said. However, the final decision will be taken at a meeting of the legislature party on Friday morning.

The Speaker had given the advice after a group of AAP MLAs met him and the SAD legislature party leader wrote to him.

According to the Covid-19 protocol, all contacts of positive persons have to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

30 MLAs ARE COVID POSITIVE

Of the 30 MLAs who have tested positive so far, 20 are from the Congress, six from the SAD and four from the AAP, including a party rebel. Of them, seven have recovered.

The monsoon session, which is truncated, will be a dull affair if opposition members stay away. According to the list of official business, the proceedings will start with obituary references followed by legislative business and laying of papers.