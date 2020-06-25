Sections
Home / Cities / One dead, 34 test positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana

One dead, 34 test positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana

As many as 649 persons have tested positive so far, out of which 410 persons have been cured.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

On Wednesday, five more cases were reported from the containment zones of Model Town and Prem Nagar in the Field Ganj area. (Representative photo )

A 65-year-old man from Gur Mandi, Jalandhar, died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), while 34 others tested positive in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mustaq Ahmed. Medical superintendent Dr Ashwani Chaudhary said Ahmed was brought to DMCH on June 19 following complaints of influenza-like illness and shortness of breath. “His condition continued to deteriorate and he was kept on ventilator support, but he died this afternoon,” said the doctor.

So far, 15 persons from other districts and states have died of Covid-19 in Ludhiana, while the virus has claimed the lives of 18 people from the district.

As many as 649 persons have tested positive so far, out of which 410 persons have been cured. There are 218 active cases in the district.



On Wednesday, five more cases were reported from the containment zones of Model Town and Prem Nagar in the Field Ganj area.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ED attaches ₹24-cr assets of realty firm
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
Six months on, business partner held for killing woman in Kharar
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
21-year-old killed over taking late-night walk with wife in Patiala
Jun 25, 2020 01:34 IST
FAKE COVID-19 REPORTS: Amritsar’s private lab owners booked for attempt to murder
Jun 25, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.