One dead, 4 injured in clash over urinating outside shop in East of Kailash

New Delhi: A clash between two groups over urinating outside a grocery shop in south Delhi’s East of Kailash led to the death of a 28-year-old man while at least four persons were injured in the violence late Friday night, the police said.

Two men who ran the shop have been apprehended after the autopsy report of the 28-year-old man showed that he was stabbed in his back with a sharp weapon.

A case of murder was registered on the complaint of his friend, Jagjeet alias Vicky, the person who was caught urinating outside the shop by its two owners, identified by their first names Vinay and Vimal, said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena.

DCP Meena said that two calls were received by the police control room in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, regarding a quarrel at C-block market in East of Kailash, A police team reached there and enquired about the incident. It was learnt that Jagjeet was urinating in front of the grocery shop owned by Vinay and Vimal. The shop was closed and the two were sitting outside it.

“An argument broke out between Jagjeet and the two shop owners. Jagjeet left but soon returned with his friends Amit, Ramandeep, Gurvinder, Jaspreet, Jagat Singh, Karan and Amandeep Singh. They started fighting with the duo,” said the DCP.

Soon more people of the market gathered and joined Vinay and Vimal. They caught Jagjeet and assaulted him and his associated. As the eight men found themselves in trouble, they fled. While fleeing Amandeep fell down between C Block market and ISKCON temple and became unconscious. His friends admitted him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Vimal, Vinay, Jagjeet and another man sustained injuries in the fight, the police said.

“The autopsy on Amandeep’s body was conducted at AIIMS and an stab wound was found on his back. Accordingly, a murder case was registered and Vinay and Vimal were apprehended,” said DCP Meena.

Amandeep worked in a travel company but had lost his job due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the police said.