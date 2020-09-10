One dead, one injured after speeding car hits motorcycle in South City 2

Gurugram

A 24-year-old salesman was killed and his colleague seriously injured on Wednesday night after a speeding car allegedly rammed into the motorcycle they were riding at a traffic signal in South City 2 area. Police said the car driver, who works in a private company, has been arrested and released on bail.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.20 pm when Sumit Yadav, 21, and Sudhir Kumar, 24, both salesmen at a super mart in the city, were on their way to their rented accommodation in Kanhai village on Yadav’s motorcycle after completing their shift.

Police said Yadav, a native of Saharsa, Bihar, was driving the motorcycle while Kumar, a native of Banda, Uttar Pradesh, was riding pillion. They had reached near the traffic signal adjacent to Arcadia in South City 2 in sector 49, when a car, which had a Delhi registration number, hit them from the side.

In a police complaint, Yadav said, “The car driver was driving at a very high speed. After the collision, we both fell on the road. Sudhir sustained critical injuries to his head and body. I also suffered injuries on my right arm and leg. I noted down the registration number of the car. We were both rushed to a private hospital nearby by a commuter later.”

Police said Kumar was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, while Yadav suffered a fracture on his leg and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His condition is stable.

A police official, privy to the investigation, said, “We received information of the incident from the control room and rushed to the spot. The car driver was arrested from sector 71 on Thursday. During questioning, he denied that he was inebriated and claimed to be driving at a normal speed. His samples have been sent for medical examination. He has been released on bail.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code at sector 50 police station on Wednesday night, said police.