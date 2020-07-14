One held for murder bid in Jagadhri

Nearly three weeks after a man tried to kill a woman in Jagadhri’s Sector 17, Yamunanagar police on Tuesday arrested the accused.

Dharmendra Kumar alias Indra from Saharanpur, a former construction supervisor, told the police that he was unemployed due to the lockdown and targeted the house with an intention of robbery as he “had built it and was familiar with its interior”.

SP Kamaldeep Goyal said on June 26, victim Nisha Rani had complained that a man tried to kill her when she was alone at her house, but she managed to escape.

A case was registered under sections 324, 451 and 307 of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act at Jagadhri city police station.

The accused was nabbed by the anti-narcotics cell. He was produced in a court that sent him in two-day police remand.