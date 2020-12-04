Sections
Home / Cities / One held with ₹58,000 during DDC polls in Jammu’s Domana

One held with ₹58,000 during DDC polls in Jammu’s Domana

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The police on Friday arrested a man with Rs 58,695 cash allegedly intended for distribution among voters in Domana area during the third phase of the district development council (DDC) elections.

“An information was received at Domana police station through reliable sources that one Gaurav Sharma alias Goldie, 30, son of Kewal Krishan of Patniyal village, was carrying Rs 58,695 in his Bolero vehicle to distribute it among voters for a particular candidate,” said DSP Kosheen Koul.

On this, a special police team reached the spot and arrested him, he added.

The DSP claimed that the accused has not divulged the identity of the candidate for whom he was distributing the money among the voters.

A case under Section 188 of the CrPC for violating the model code of conduct has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been initiated, police said.

