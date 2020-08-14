Sections
One killed, 5 hurt after portion of building collapses at Mumbai

One person was killed, while five others were injured after a portion of a residential ground-plus-one storey building collapsed at Kurla Thakkar Bappa Colony in Vatsala Naik...

Aug 14, 2020

By Eeshanpriya MS,

One person was killed, while five others were injured after a portion of a residential ground-plus-one storey building collapsed at Kurla Thakkar Bappa Colony in Vatsala Naik Nagar, Chembur (East), on Thursday at 5.24 pm.

According to information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management department, a portion of the building collapsed during the ongoing internal repair and maintenance work.

The victim has been identified as Prabhu Khadare, 55. The injured – Vijay Gaikwad, 23; Ratanlal Bhingade, 65; Shahrukh Pathan, 35; Hasim Ansari, 29; and Ayub Shaikh, 57, are undergoing treatment at Sion and Rajawadi hospitals.

