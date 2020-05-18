Sections
Home / Cities / One-month-old girl from Kalyan tests positive

One-month-old girl from Kalyan tests positive

A one-month-old girl from Kalyan is the youngest to be tested Covid positive among the 30 new cases reported in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Monday.The baby got infected from her...

Updated: May 18, 2020 21:32 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

A one-month-old girl from Kalyan is the youngest to be tested Covid positive among the 30 new cases reported in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Monday.

The baby got infected from her father, who works for the railways. He was infected around four days ago while her mother has also tested positive to the infection, said KDMC officials.

All three are admitted to Tata Amantra quarantine centre at Kalyan-Bhiwandi road.

The total positive cases in Kalyan-Dombivli are 530. As per the health department, among the new cases are four senior citizens.



Recently, a 20-day-old boy, the youngest to test positive so far, recovered and was discharged from hospital.

On Monday, KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi visited the civic healthcare centres at Ansari Chowk, Retibunder, Tisgaon, Kolsewadi, Chikanghar and Mohane in Kalyan to learn about the problems at these centres.

The civic body chief also visited the residential areas in Kolsewadi, Chikanghar, Tisgaon in Kalyan where the KDMC is conducting surveys and spoke with residents.

“The civic body chief gave suggestions to improve facilities at the health care centres and fever clinics. He also asked more testing to be done of people who have symptoms, travel history and also maintain a data of all the surveyed people,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

As per the KDMC, there are 104 containment zones in Kalyan-Dombivli and it has surveyed 6.35 lakh people.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Not given even Rs 1 lakh cr’: KCR pans Centre’s Rs 20 lakh cr package
May 18, 2020 21:53 IST
Kumble’s ICC panel says no saliva, sweat okay to shine ball
May 18, 2020 21:48 IST
No new case in Panchkula for three days, only two active cases
May 18, 2020 21:43 IST
J&K admn notifies domicile rules for jobs, other privileges
May 18, 2020 21:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.