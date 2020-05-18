One-month-old girl from Kalyan tests positive

A one-month-old girl from Kalyan is the youngest to be tested Covid positive among the 30 new cases reported in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Monday.

The baby got infected from her father, who works for the railways. He was infected around four days ago while her mother has also tested positive to the infection, said KDMC officials.

All three are admitted to Tata Amantra quarantine centre at Kalyan-Bhiwandi road.

The total positive cases in Kalyan-Dombivli are 530. As per the health department, among the new cases are four senior citizens.

Recently, a 20-day-old boy, the youngest to test positive so far, recovered and was discharged from hospital.

On Monday, KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi visited the civic healthcare centres at Ansari Chowk, Retibunder, Tisgaon, Kolsewadi, Chikanghar and Mohane in Kalyan to learn about the problems at these centres.

The civic body chief also visited the residential areas in Kolsewadi, Chikanghar, Tisgaon in Kalyan where the KDMC is conducting surveys and spoke with residents.

“The civic body chief gave suggestions to improve facilities at the health care centres and fever clinics. He also asked more testing to be done of people who have symptoms, travel history and also maintain a data of all the surveyed people,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

As per the KDMC, there are 104 containment zones in Kalyan-Dombivli and it has surveyed 6.35 lakh people.