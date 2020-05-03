Sections
One more Nanded returnee tests positive in Mohali, taking district count to 94

47-year-old resident of Lalru returned from Maharashtra three days ago; his wife, son have tested negative

Updated: May 03, 2020 13:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

MOHALI: A 47-year-old man from Lalru town in Mohali district who recently returned from Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 94 in the district on Sunday.

In the past five days, of the 60 residents of Mohali district back from Nanded, 20 have tested positive of Covid-19.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said that the Lalru resident had returned three days ago with his wife and son, who have tested negative.

The patient has been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. All patients from Nanded are asymptomatic and responding well to treatment, he said.



Out of the 94 Covid-19 patients so far, 33 have been discharged after treatment, while two patients have died.

