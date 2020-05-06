One more tests positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally now 43

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 43, officials said.

The patient is a 38-year-old man from Jamanabad panchayat near Kangra town and has a travel history to Dubai. “He had returned to Delhi on March 21 where he stayed for over a month and then came to Himachal on April 27 with four others in a car,” Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said.

The man was under home quarantine since April 28 and developed Influenza-like Illness symptoms. A health team collected his sample on Tuesday which came out positive.

Prajapati said earlier his sample had tested negative for Covid-19 in Delhi. “The patient has been admitted to a treatment facility at Panchyati Raj Training Institute (PRTI), Baijnath.

Twenty-four of the patient’s primary contacts, including his four co-passengers have been traced and put under quarantine. They will be tested for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, authorities have sealed the Jamanabad panchayat and no activities will be allowed in the area till further orders. The fresh case from Kangra was reported on the day when the district was set to be declared a green zone. The last case in the district was reported 21 days ago.

Himachal Pradesh has reported three fresh cases in the last three days, including a casualty. A 21-year-old youth from Sarkaghat of Mandi district had died of Covid-19 at IGMC, Shimla on Tuesday. The number of active cases is three.

Earlier, a youth from Jogindernagar had tested positive on Monday. All the new cases had travelled from Delhi and returned home on or after April 27, when the state government opened the borders to facilitate return of residents stuck in other states.

Till date, a total of 16,936 people were under surveillance in the state, of which 10,024 are under home or institutional quarantine. As many as 8,491 people have been tested for Covid-19 so far.