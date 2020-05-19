Sections
Home / Cities / One more tests positive in Himachal, count now 91

One more tests positive in Himachal, count now 91

The patient, a 21-year-old youth from Chowari sub-division of Chamba district, had returned from Dubai on May 13 in a special relief flight that landed at Amritsar Airport.

Updated: May 19, 2020 21:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(Deepak Sansta/ht)

One more person tested positive for Covid-19 in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 91.

The patient, a 21-year-old youth from Chowari sub-division of Chamba district, had returned from Dubai on May 13 in a special relief flight that landed at Amritsar Airport, said Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

He was in institutional quarantine at Damtal on Himachal-Punjab border in Kangra. The patient is being shifted to Covid-care centre at Baijnath, the DC said.

With one new case, the total count in the state has climbed to 91 and the active cases are now 39.



Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases since May 4, with 51 people testing positive. Two people have died due to the virus during the corresponding period.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 22 cases followed by Una with 18 cases and Hamirpur with 15 cases.

Thirteen cases have been reported in Chamba district, nine in Solan, seven in Bilaspur, four in Bilaspur; two each in Sirmaur and Mandi and one in Shimla.

Till date, 19,490 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the state. More than 22,000 are under active surveillance.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AFI bars athletes from handshakes, hugging and spitting
May 19, 2020 22:04 IST
693 to benefit from EPFO’s decision to restore pension commutation in Ludhiana
May 19, 2020 22:13 IST
Punjab Roadways, PRTC resume bus services
May 19, 2020 22:03 IST
Pune reports 8 covid deaths
May 19, 2020 21:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.