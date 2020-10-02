Sections
One held in ₹1.56 crore immigration fraud in Panchkula

The victim was promised Canadian PR along with help in setting up business overseas; five more accused are yet to be arrested

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

A man was arrested for allegedly duping a Panchkula resident of ₹1.59 crore on the promise of getting him a permanent residency (PR) of Canada and settling his business abroad, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Rajesh of Raipur, Shadipur district in Yamunanagar, was arrested on September 30 and has been sent to five-day police remand. He is one of the six people who were booked in the case.

The case dates back to December 12, 2019, when one Anil Kumar of Sector 4, Panchkula, alleged that six persons from Yamunanagar—Rajesh Kumar, his father Kamal Nain and four members of one Bakhshi family including Sushma Lata (mother-in-law of Rajesh’s sister), her two sons Sanjay Bakshi and Jayant Bakhshi and Bhavna Bakshi (wife of Jayant Bakhshi).

Anil Kumar, in his complaint, said that Sushma Lata had told him that Rajesh had a visa consultancy, and he along with his father and Lata’s sons helped people set their businesses up in Canada with PR.



He said that they even showed pictures of many persons, who had settled abroad with their help: “Sushma Lata also made me talk to his daughter-in-law (Bhavna Bakhshi), who she said was settled abroad, so I trusted them.”

Anil said that by October 2018, he had given them ₹1.59 crore in several installments, but didn’t get any confirmation.

He said he was given an excuse about “political unrest in Canada”, and when he sought refund, they allegedly denied. A case was registered under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

