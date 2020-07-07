One person tests positive in Himachal’s Kangra district, pushing Covid-count to 1,078

Sections
The active cases in the state now stand at 290

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

One more Covid-19 case was reported in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Tuesday, pushing the state count to 1,078 cases.

A 30-year-old paramilitary personnel, a resident of Garli village in Rakkar tehsil, tested positive. He had returned from Kerala on July 4. He has been shifted to the district Covid-Care Centre (DCCC) Dadh, said deputy commissioner Kangra Rakesh Prajapati.

As many as eight patients were discharged from Kangra district on Tuesday.

The active cases in the state now stand at 290 as 14 more patients have recovered.



So far, nine people have succumbed to the disease in the state. As many as 764 patients have recovered while 13 have migrated out of the state.

With 291 positive cases, Kangra is the worst-hit district followed by Hamirpur at 267, Una at 127 cases, Solan at 119, Chamba at 58, Bilaspur at 48, Shimla and Bilaspur at 47, Sirmaur at 40, Mandi at 36, Kinnaur at 34, Kullu at seven and Lahaul-Spiti at four.

