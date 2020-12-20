One side of Pakhowal RUB to be ready in three months, says Ashu

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday said one side of the upcoming rail under bridge (RUB) on Pakhowal Road will be opened for traffic in the next three months.

Accompanied by mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and municipal commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, Ashu visited the construction site on Sunday and issued directions to the officials concerned.

The construction of a rail overbridge (ROB) and two rail under bridges (RUB’s) on Pakhowal Road have been a long-pending demand of the residents. This joint project is worth around Rs 120 crore and will provide a much-needed respite from traffic congestion to residents.

The ROB will be 839.83 metres long and will be constructed from Sidhwan Canal side towards Hero Bakery side, along Pakhowal Road over the existing railway track, the RUB1 will be 458.20 metres long (from Hero Bakery side towards Sidhwan Canal side, along Pakhowal Road under existing railway track), whereas the RUB 2 will be 1018.46 metres long (from Ishmeet Road towards Rotary Club Road and Ferozepur Road and Ishmeet Road towards Pakhowal Road).

Ashu directed the municipal commissioner to hold a meeting with the railway authorities to ensure that the project is not delayed.

LIT to restart mechanical sweeping

Meanwhile, Ashu informed that mechanical sweeping will be started in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Rishi Nagar, Rajguru Nagar and Sant Ishar Singh Nagar areas of the city.

As a pilot project, the LIT is introducing mechanical sweeping from Rishi Nagar area and later, it will be launched in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Rajguru Nagar and Sant Ishar Singh Nagar areas of the city.

The minister said he will personally monitor the progress of the project and no lapse will be tolerated.

After inaugurating a static compactor in Rishi Nagar, Ashu said the tenders to install static compactors will be floated next week and the project will be implemented shortly. Static compactors help segregate wet and dry waste and then compress it for effective management.

Stating that he was committed to making the city garbage-free, he urged the residents to assist the civic body in this cause.

Ashu said for better and effective management of solid waste, a total of 40 static compactors were being installed in different parts of the city, of which work for 18 compactors was already underway.

On this occasion, he also announced that a green belt will be constructed at the site where the garbage dump near the Government Polytechnic College in Rishi Nagar existed once. He said the area had been cleaned and now the garbage collected from the area will be brought directly to the static compactor instead of the dump.

Earlier, he also inaugurated an open-air gym in Rishi Nagar.