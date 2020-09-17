Sections
One year MSc in agriculture not viable as per NEP, says PAU V-C

He said this during an online panel discussion on “National Education Policy and agricultural education and research” organised by PAU

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

PAU vice-chancellor BS Dhillon (HT file)

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon said that one-year masters (M.Sc) as per the guidelines of National Education Policy (NEP) won’t be viable in agriculture, especially, when dealing with crop plants as knowledge is growing each day. He also stressed on collaborations with other institutions in the area of research.

He said this in an online panel discussion on “National Education Policy and agricultural education and research” organised by PAU. Many vice-chancellors and former V-Cs of various universities, fellows of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) and faculty of PAU participated in the discussion.

More than 160 participants comprising renowned educationists and agricultural experts attended the deliberations.

Dhillon said that change is a must but a balance between old and new has to be maintained.



“PAU has already been multidisciplinary by producing eminent agricultural scientists, litterateurs, great poets, artists, Olympians, etc. The university has made tremendous strides in the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic by staying connected with 40,000 to 50,000 farmers on Facebook and now, it is all set to hold virtual kisan mela on September 18 and 19,” he added.

“Flexibility and multidisciplinary approach in education are important but societal change is equally vital. Student’s outlook needs to be changed in order to meet the needs of the global standards,” said Dhillon.

Lauding emphasis on mother tongue and school education in NEP, he said, “Every culture has its own importance and it must be recognised.”

Jai Rup Singh, founder V-C of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda called the NEP “a well-drafted and articulated document.” But he expressed concern over the emphasis on ‘multidisciplinary education’ in the policy. “As per NEP, it is written that by 2030, there shall be at least one large multidisciplinary higher educational institution in or near every district. With a total of 739 districts in India and 950 universities (as per UGC on August 4) in addition to a huge number of colleges and standalone institutions, how are the educational institutions going to thrive? There is no money to pay salaries,” he said. “The implementation of a multidisciplinary approach is a challenge as each university has its own niche and expert area,” he added.

