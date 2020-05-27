Sections
Home / Cities / One-year-old boy among 79 new cases in Navi Mumbai

One-year-old boy among 79 new cases in Navi Mumbai

A total of 79 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday, taking the total in the city to 1,853 cases.Seven children are among the positive cases...

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:35 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

A total of 79 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday, taking the total in the city to 1,853 cases.

Seven children are among the positive cases reported on Wednesday.

These include a 15-month-old girl from Belapur, a one- year-old boy from Vashi, a three-year-old boy from Nerul, a 13-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 10-year-old boy from Sanpada and a 10-year-old boy from Jui Nagar.

Panvel reported 19 more cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 419. A 50-year-old woman from Kharghar, who had been suffering from a kidney ailment, died after being infected.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Heatwave continues to scorch Delhi for 5th day
May 27, 2020 23:36 IST
One-year-old boy among 79 new cases in Navi Mumbai
May 27, 2020 23:35 IST
No new case of coronavirus in Ludhiana
May 27, 2020 23:32 IST
Delhiwale: Meet the MNC employee who is also a city poet
May 27, 2020 23:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.