Sections
Home / Cities / One-year-old dies in UP, parents accuse hospital of negligence

One-year-old dies in UP, parents accuse hospital of negligence

The child was serious and admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital. The doctor examined him but he died within half an hour, said Kannauj District Magistrate, Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 09:25 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Kannauj Uttar Pradesh

At prima facie, there does not seem to be any negligence, claimed Kannauj District Magistrate. (ANI)

A one-year-old child, who was suffering from high fever, admitted to a hospital in Kannauj district died allegedly due to negligence.

“ My child died on June 28 due to hospital negligence. We had made several requests to the doctors but no one listened to us.” Premchand, father told ANI.

Meanwhile, Kannauj District Magistrate, Rakesh Kumar Mishra said, “I had sought a complete report from the Chief Medical Superintendent. The child was serious and admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital. The doctor examined him but he died within half an hour.

“At prima facie, there does not seem to be any negligence,” Mishra added.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Will not share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
Jun 30, 2020 09:56 IST
Google honours LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson to conclude Pride month
Jun 30, 2020 09:49 IST
Farhan reacts to Abhay’s claim of being demoted to supporting cast in ZNMD
Jun 30, 2020 09:47 IST
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.66 lakh, toll reaches 16,893 with 418 deaths in 24 hours
Jun 30, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.