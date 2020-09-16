Onion auctioning resumes at Lasalgaon as Congress protests over ban

Pune: Even as farmers and traders at Lasalgaon in Nashik called off their strike and resume auctioning of onions, the Congress on Wednesday staged statewide protest, demanding withdrawal of Centre’s decision to ban export of onions.

At Lasalgaon, Asia’s largest market, auctioning was carried out smoothly at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) even as the supply of onion was less than average a day after operations were closed due to protests by farmers.

With rates hovering around Rs 2,300 to 2,600 per quintal, a rise of Rs 500 from Tuesday’s rates, farmers too participated in the process without resistance.

According to Suvarna Jagtap, chairperson at Lasalgaon APMC, the onion arrival was reduced by over 60% as most farmers did not bring their produce for auction.

“Even as many farmers did not bring onions for sale today, they will have to bring the commodity at APMC. This being rainy season, farmers won’t be able to keep it in the field for long,” said Jagtap. In other markers in Nashik, including Yeola, Nandgaon and Andarsul, onion growers staged protests demanding roll back of decision.

In Pune and parts of Maharashtra, Congress workers wearing onion garland staged protests while terming Centre’s decision against the farmers.

State Congress unit chief Balasaheb Thorat said in Mumbai, “The decision by Centre to ban export of onion shows that the government in Delhi is anti-farmer. We want the Centre to lift the ban immediately.”

Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe, who led the protest said this year, the crop was good as farmers worked hard during lockdown.

“However, just when farmers were started getting good prices, the Centre imposed ban,” said Bagwe.