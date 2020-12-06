Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Onion prices drop to ₹20-₹30 per kg from ₹70 at Navi Mumbai’s Vashi APMC

Onion prices drop to ₹20-₹30 per kg from ₹70 at Navi Mumbai’s Vashi APMC

Traders have attributed the decline in prices to arrival of new produce even as the old stocks exist and the lifting of ban on export

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:56 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Traders are expecting prices to fall further in the coming days at wholesale markets. (HT file PHOTO)

The prices of onion have fallen in the wholesale agricultural produce market committee (APMC) of Vashi after witnessing a sharp surge last month.

Last month, onions were being sold for ₹70 per kg, which decreased to ₹20 to ₹30 per kg for the new produce and ₹25 to ₹40 for the old crop.

Meanwhile, the prices in the retail market have come down from ₹80 per kg last month to ₹60 per kg on Saturday.

APMC director (onion potato market) Ashok Walunj, said, “Onion prices have come down considerably in a month. They were being sold for ₹60 to ₹70 per kg last month, then they came down to ₹40 to ₹50 per kg. Now the new crop has started arriving from Ahmednagar, Parner and Sangamner and the old crop too, is coming in large quantities to the market, leading to further drop in the prices.”



Apart from the abundant stock, Walunj has also attributed the decline in the prices to the ban on export of onions by the central government.

“The farmers were suffering because of ban on exports and the farmers and traders wanted the curb to be lifted. Lifting the ban helps in creating greater demand. The prices will stabilise further and the farmers will get justice with a fair price.”

On Saturday alone, around 90 vehicles carrying the produce arrived in the Vashi market.

Rajesh Yadav, a retailer in Vashi, said, “The effect of the wholesale market price reduction will take some time to show in the retail market as we have the stock purchased earlier.”

Another trader, Prakash Ramane, said, “There is still a lot of old stock in Nashik, Otur and Junnar areas, while the government has also imported large quantities of onions. There is no effect of farmers’ strike on the market here as we do not get onions from that [north] region.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:59 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
Dec 05, 2020 23:44 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

Maratha quota case: Panel of 5 lawyers to plan strategy
Dec 06, 2020 01:03 IST
NEP aims to address growing developmental imperatives of country: Himachal CM
Dec 06, 2020 00:57 IST
Onion prices drop to ₹20-₹30 per kg at Vashi APMC
Dec 06, 2020 00:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh: BJP, SP win two seats each in MLC polls
Dec 06, 2020 00:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.