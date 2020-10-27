Sections
Online booking for HSRPs, stickers to reopen from November 1

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 04:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Transport officials said that each vehicle owner booking HSRP online will get a receipt so that even if there is any future drive by transport department to penalise violations, they are not punished even if there is delay on the part of dealers or manufacturers. (HT Photo)

Online booking for getting high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour coded stickers affixed in vehicles will restart from November 1, even as the Delhi government will launch home delivery of the same on a trial basis at some select locations from next month, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday.

On October 1, the minister had directed that no new application should be entertained until the backlog of HSRPs is cleared and all the complaints of customers are resolved. It will be after a month that the application window for the registration plates will be reopened.

The minister announced these decisions after holding a high-level meeting with stakeholders late in the evening to discuss ways to sort out the problems faced in affixation of HSRP and colour coded stickers on vehicles registered in the national capital.

“The meeting had representatives of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in attendance. It was decided that there will be a single website URL from November 1 for applying for HSRPs and stickers. The number of outlets from where these number plates can be collected have been increased from 150 to 650. It has also been decided that at every stage, the customer will be kept informed through SMS about the status of the number plate. Also, the option of Home Delivery will be provided to those who want to avail it,” Gahlot said.



A spokesperson of HSRP manufacturer Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited confirmed that booking for HSRP will begin from November 1 and installation will start from November 7.

“Customers will be sent a message by the automobile dealers when the number plate will be ready,” he said.

Transport officials said that each vehicle owner booking HSRP online will get a receipt so that even if there is any future drive by transport department to penalise violations, they are not punished even if there is delay on the part of dealers or manufacturers.

Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited also said that it will solely operate the home delivery service for which it is now expanding its call centres and also roping in companies which provide riders.

“Till now our call centre was manned by only 20 people. Now we are increasing it to over 100. For home delivery, we are also creating a pool from our own staff who will be riders. Besides, we will also be roping in two companies which provide riders if there is a surge in demand,” the official from Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited said.

