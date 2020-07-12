Sections
Online classes in Himachal schools to resume today

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 17:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The online classes for school students in Himachal Pradesh will resume from Monday and the Doordarshan and All India Radio will start relaying study programmes from July 20, officials said.

The online classes will be held through WhatsApp groups and teachers will work from home till further orders, said director higher education Amarjeet Kumar Sharma.

However, the principals can call the teachers to the school if needed. Schools in Himachal were closed on March 22 due to Covid-19 outbreak and online classes were suspended on May 18 after the government declared holidays in the schools.

The schools in the state will remain closed till July 31 as per the guidelines issued by the central government for Unlock Phase-II.



Since the holidays are over, the state government has decided to start online classes. The education department has already prepared the study content for a month.

Sharma said students who don’t have smartphones or internet connection will be delivered study material at home. “Schools authorities will identify such students and make arrangements to provide them the study material,” he said.

He said the admission to Class 11 will be held online from July 13 till July 31. Students who don’t have a means to take online admission may submit the forms at the schools. If some students are unable to do so due to some genuine reason, they will be allowed submit the forms in August. “Schools principals have been directed to inform the parents about admission process on phone,” said Sharma.

He said the state government will also prepare a school and district-level education programme which will be submitted to the Union human resource development ministry. Under this programme, the education department will collect data of students studying through various means.

