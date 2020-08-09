Sections
Home / Cities / Online classes in PMC-run schools affected as teachers engaged in Covid-19 duty

Online classes in PMC-run schools affected as teachers engaged in Covid-19 duty

PUNE Due to the Covid-19 pandemic as schools are conducting classes online, many teachers from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) schools are still on Covid-19 duties and unable to...

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:24 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

PUNE Due to the Covid-19 pandemic as schools are conducting classes online, many teachers from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) schools are still on Covid-19 duties and unable to conduct classes.

There are 332 PMC-run schools in the city, with 2,000 teachers and 85,000 students are studying in such schools which are currently closed due to the pandemic.

“Since March 26 to June 9 all teachers from PMC school were on Covid duty and currently, many teachers are still on duty. They should be completely relieved from duties as they are not able to focus on online classes,” said Sachin Dimble, leader, PMC Teachers Union.

“Rotation policy is still not in place in the district. We have requested the education department to put teachers’ work on a rotational basis to give them some relief,” added Dimble.



Meenakshi Raut, head, PMC education department, was not available for comment.

“Rotational policy will be applied soon. Not all teachers are on Covid duty and classes are going without interruption,” said an official from PMC education department requesting anonymity.

“Teachers are divided into groups for conducting online classes and Covid war room duties,” said the official.

Many parents from Singhad complained that classes are conducted only on a few days in the week.

“Online classes are not conducted regularly as compared to private schools,” Raju Raul, a parent from Sinhgad road.

“PMC should hire private school teachers as well for Covid duties. During election as well as classes of students studying in civic schools are impacted. PMC education department should find a solution,” added Dimble.

A teacher from a civic school in Vishrantwadi, on condition of anonymity, said, “No rotational duties have been given to us. There is still confusion among Covid-19 duty and when to conduct online classes.”

“I don’t think teachers are put on both the duties. There has been some misunderstanding among teachers. The education department will look into the issue,” said an official from the PMC education department.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman ends life after marriage turns sour
Aug 09, 2020 22:07 IST
Tamil Nadu observes one more Sunday lockdown to fight Covid-19
Aug 09, 2020 22:06 IST
Washington DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured
Aug 09, 2020 22:06 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister visits Hindu temple, relishes Indian food
Aug 09, 2020 22:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.