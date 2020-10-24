Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Online counselling: Over 440 get admission in 11 PG courses at SCD Govt College, Ludhiana

Online counselling: Over 440 get admission in 11 PG courses at SCD Govt College, Ludhiana

As many as 1,456 candidates had applied for the master’s degree programmes.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:25 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

SCD Government College on Saturday conducted online counselling for its 11 postgraduate courses and more than 440 got admission against the total 700 seats.

As many as 1,456 candidates had applied for the master’s degree programmes.

The college authorities have formed committees to conduct the counselling and document verification of students.

All 40 seats each in Master of Commerce and Master of Commerce in business innovation were filled in three hours on Saturday. For MCom, the cut-off in general category was 86.37%, under which 21 students got admission. In the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, the cut-off was 83.29% and four students got admission. In the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, for which the cut-off was 72.81%, messages have been sent to 10 students to deposit the fee, the college authorities said.



As many as 21 students got admission in MCom (business innovation) course under the general category for which the cut-off was 78.95%. Cut-off for OBC and SC categories were 78.08% and 63.755%, respectively, and 14 students were enrolled.

In MA Hindi course, 29 candidates got admission. Total 45 students had applied online against 60 seats. The cut-off in the general category was 52.08%. In MA Punjabi, 39 students have been asked to deposit the fee. Over 79 students had registered online against 60 seats of the course. The cut-off in general category stood at 59.08%. In MSc physics and MSc chemistry, 36 seats and 41 seats have been filled respectively against 60 seats in each course. The cut-off in general category in physics course was 75.3% and 27 students got admission. In MSc chemistry, 25 students got admission in the general category with 75.6% cut-off.

College principal Dharam Singh Sandhu said, “Due to Covid-19 pandemic, we have conducted the counselling online. Committee members have checked all the documents submitted by the students online. Courses such as Master of Commerce are always in demand and we have received overwhelming response from candidates.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
Oct 24, 2020 22:44 IST
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
Oct 24, 2020 20:19 IST
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Pandey’s dismissal put SRH under pressure
Oct 24, 2020 23:10 IST
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Oct 24, 2020 21:34 IST

latest news

Centre sets up high-level committee to commemorate Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th birth anniversary
Oct 24, 2020 23:04 IST
IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 24, 2020 23:02 IST
MCG to install GPS trackers, cameras on water sprinklers and road-sweeping machines
Oct 24, 2020 22:58 IST
Minor girl beaten up, thrown off terrace by 3 men in UP for objecting to harassment
Oct 24, 2020 22:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.