Online counselling: Over 440 get admission in 11 PG courses at SCD Govt College, Ludhiana

SCD Government College on Saturday conducted online counselling for its 11 postgraduate courses and more than 440 got admission against the total 700 seats.

As many as 1,456 candidates had applied for the master’s degree programmes.

The college authorities have formed committees to conduct the counselling and document verification of students.

All 40 seats each in Master of Commerce and Master of Commerce in business innovation were filled in three hours on Saturday. For MCom, the cut-off in general category was 86.37%, under which 21 students got admission. In the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, the cut-off was 83.29% and four students got admission. In the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, for which the cut-off was 72.81%, messages have been sent to 10 students to deposit the fee, the college authorities said.

As many as 21 students got admission in MCom (business innovation) course under the general category for which the cut-off was 78.95%. Cut-off for OBC and SC categories were 78.08% and 63.755%, respectively, and 14 students were enrolled.

In MA Hindi course, 29 candidates got admission. Total 45 students had applied online against 60 seats. The cut-off in the general category was 52.08%. In MA Punjabi, 39 students have been asked to deposit the fee. Over 79 students had registered online against 60 seats of the course. The cut-off in general category stood at 59.08%. In MSc physics and MSc chemistry, 36 seats and 41 seats have been filled respectively against 60 seats in each course. The cut-off in general category in physics course was 75.3% and 27 students got admission. In MSc chemistry, 25 students got admission in the general category with 75.6% cut-off.

College principal Dharam Singh Sandhu said, “Due to Covid-19 pandemic, we have conducted the counselling online. Committee members have checked all the documents submitted by the students online. Courses such as Master of Commerce are always in demand and we have received overwhelming response from candidates.”