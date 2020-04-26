Chakan firm gets refund of Rs64.7 lakh in online fraud

The cyber cell has also managed to get refund worth Rs 2,51,054 for other complainants during the lockdown period. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A firm in Chakan that had lost Rs 64.7 lakh in an online fraud got the money back, after the intervention of the cybercrime cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

On March 16, an employee of a chemical equipment and fabrication manufacturing company, who is the complainant in the case, received an email from a German client company that was in regular business with the complainant company. The email was sent from the ID similar to that of a Mumbai-based employee of the client German company.

The email claimed that the company was changing its bank for the transaction.

The sender provided bank details of the new account and asked the complainant to use it for their regular transactions.

On March 20, regular payment of $89,969.60 (Rs 65,67,780) was made to the new bank account, details for which were provided by the fraudster.

However, the Mumbai-based employee of the complainant’s German client company, who was unaware of the online fraud, raised the issue of a default in payment. That is when a complaint was registered at the Pimpri Chinchwad cyber crime cell.

“As per the complaint, the officials of the cyber cell conducting the cyber analysis of the complainant as well as German company’s Mumbai-based employee’s email ID to find that the complainant’s ID was not hacked but a duplicate email ID of the German company’s Mumbai-based employee was used,” read a statement issued by the cyber cell.

The cybercrime cell, thereafter, communicated with the German bank and ensured a refund of Rs 64,77,290 to the complainant.

The cyber cell has also managed to get refund worth Rs 2,51,054 for other complainants during the lockdown period.