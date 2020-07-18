Sections
Online pet registration gets lukewarm response in Ludhiana

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The online registration of pet dogs and cats initiated by the municipal corporation has received a lukewarm response in the city with only 155 residents getting their pet dogs registered.

Of 155, only around 24 residents have collected the tokens. Any pet without a licence and MC token will be taken away by the civic body.

Requesting anonymity, an MC official said, “The response is quite low due to the lack of awareness among the residents. The last date to apply for registration of pets is December 31. Due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, the residents are hesitant in visiting the MC office to collect tokens.”

MC senior veterinary officer, Dr Harbans Dhalla said, “The civic body is spreading awareness among the residents through animal lovers. The residents should make sure that they collect the token from MC Zone A office and tie it around the neck of their pet. This exercise would also help the MC in finding the owner of the pet in case a pet is lost or abandoned,” said Dr Dhalla.



Commencing pet registration in the city on June 25 against the annual fee of ₹400, the MC directed the residents to register their pet dogs and cats by December 31, failing to which a penalty of ₹4,000 would be imposed on the owner for each pet.

The initiative was also opposed by the few NGOs and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) stating that the MC should not have levied another tax on the residents at this time of crisis.

Residents can visit suvidha kendras for pets’ registration

To facilitate residents, who face difficulty in the online registration process, the MC has decided to depute staff at suvidha kendras.

Dr Dahlla said, “The staff, which would be deputed at suvidha kendras from Monday onwards to help residents in completing the online process. A pet owner needs to submit a copy of his Aadhaar card, self-photo, pet’s photo “

For registering the pets online, owners can visit the MC’s website (mcludhiana.gov.in).

