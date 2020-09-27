Sections
Online pig farming training starts at GADVASU

Pig farming is gaining popularity in the state in all social strata of the society because of its good profitability.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences, University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, started the first of its kind two-week online pig farming training. Pig farming is gaining popularity in the state in all social strata of the society because of its good profitability.

Dr PS Brar, director extension education, GADVASU revealed that the university regularly organises different training programmes on livestock farming on and off-campus. But now due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the university decided to start an online training programme.

He added that though the extension wing is regularly organising free knowledge disseminating webinars for livestock farmers, this is the first training programme where the trainee will get the certificate after successful completion of the programme.

Dr SK Kansal, professor-cum-head of the department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education, revealed that the department is doing its best to disseminate the knowledge even during the pandemic through webinars, tele-consultancy, apps, online seasonal advisories on livestock farming through text/SMS service and its monthly magazine.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, assistant professor, coordinator of this training revealed that from now online training programmes will be a regular feature. He said that the university has developed an android based mobile app “Pig Farming” both in Punjabi and Hindi.

One can watch the livestock farming-related videos on the university’s YouTube channel “GADVASU farmer’s friendly e-extension”.

