Online portal activated to issue digital degree certificates: DU to HC

New Delhi

Delhi University (DU) on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it had activated an online portal for the issuance of digital degree certificates, which students can get in a week after verification of records.

The university informed this to Justice Pratibha M Singh, who was hearing a bunch of pleas filed by 21 doctors who had not received their degree certificates to date as DU’s contract with the printer had expired.

The university said students have to register on www.digicerti.du.ac.in, and submit details, including academic qualification and name of college. After verification, DU will issue digital degree certificates within a week.

On the court’s earlier directions, DU had prepared a sample digital degree with help from officials from Digilocker, an initiative by the ministry of electronics and information technology, and the high court’s IT department.

“The court perused the digital degree certificate which has been sent by e-mail and is satisfied with the contents ... The issuance of similar digital degree certificates duly verified by two officials of the DU and digitally signed by the authorised officer of the DU would, in the court’s opinion, satisfy the purpose of the petitioners,” Justice Singh said.

The court directed that digital certificates would be issued to the petitioners by email, on or before August 13, as they wished to apply for residency programmes in the US and to sit in the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).

The court said the doctors, represented through advocate Sarthak Maggon, are free to use the digital degree certificates for their ECFMG applications. It said if the ECFMG authorities need any clarification, they may write to the email IDs of DU officials, Sanjeev Singh or Vinay Gupta.

The court asked DU to see if mark sheets and transcripts of students can be issued digitally and asked the university to deal with this aspect in its affidavit, while listing the matter for further hearing on September 7.

It asked the ministry/Digilocker to list what steps DU has to take to ensure the data is made available to the students through the online platform.

The court was earlier unhappy with DU for not taking proper steps to issue digital degrees to students who had graduated, saying there was a “complete collapse of administration” and reflects a “sorry state of affairs”.