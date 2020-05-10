Online process for school admissions in Himachal to start from Monday

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to start the online process for admissions in the schools from Monday onward, said education minister Suresh Bhardwaj during the “Siksha Pe Charcha” programme held live on his Facebook page.

The schools in Himachal are closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis. Bhardwaj said that the parents, who don’t have the facility to fill online forms, may visit the schools for the purpose.

He said that the government has already promoted the students of Class 1 to 8 into the next classes without declaring the results.

The education minister said that only the school principal, headmaster, or non-teaching staff will be deputed in the schools for the offline admission process.

Results of Class 10 and 12 to be declared in June

Bhardwaj said that the results of Class 10 and 12 may be declared in the first week of June. “The remaining two exams of computer science and geography of Class 12 will be held after the lockdown is lifted,” he said.

“Evaluation process is underway and efforts are being made that the results are declared in the first week of June,” he added.

The minister said that evaluation in vocational subjects will be done on assessment bases.

College session to be postponed

He said that the academic session may be deferred to September. The examination of the current session will be held in July.

The summer vacations will be preponed to May instead of June.

“The practical examination in colleges will be held in June followed by theory exams in July,” said Bhardwaj adding that the evaluation process will start immediately.

Earlier, the admissions were held in June.

Private schools to charge tuition fee only

The minister said that the government will also make a decision regarding fee-wavier by private schools in the meeting scheduled on Monday.

He said that private schools can only charge a tuition fee for three months from March to May due to lockdown in the wake of Covid-19.

“The schools cannot charge other funds. The higher education department has sent a proposal to the state government in this regard and the final decision will be taken on Monday,” he said.