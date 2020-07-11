Online quiz on nature this Sunday

New Delhi: Nature enthusiasts across India will be able to test their knowledge about flora and fauna and win awards in the ‘The Great Indian Nature Quiz, which goes online this year.

The first 50 winners will receive gifts such as a pair of binoculars for wildlife watching — the grand prize — coffee table books, mugs, flasks, pens, pocket guides, flash cards and subscriptions to Sanctuary Asia, a wildlife magazine.

The quiz, which used to be conducted outdoors every year, will be held online on Sunday, July 12, between 5pm and 6.30pm and is open to all. An initiative of the DelhiBird Foundation, the quiz can have a maximum of 1,000 participants.

“This quiz is a family event. There is no pre-registration nor age bar. People of all ages, and as many members of a family can participate. Enthusiasts can log on in real-time on Zoom or Facebook where the quiz will be streamed live,” said Nikhil Devasar, founder, DelhiBird Foundation, one of the oldest birding clubs in the Capital.

There will be multiple choices for each question and participants will get 20 seconds to select the right answer, he said.

“The faster you guess, the more points you will get. There will be a total of seven rounds with 10 questions each. The entire exercise will be transparent and take place real-time. The winners will be announced real-time,” said Devasar.

A three-member team from the club will coordinate.

Bikram Grewal, a Delhi-based ornithologist and author who will be the quizmaster, said, “This year, it is pan-nation and so the questions will be tougher than usual. We formalised the quiz with a greater variety of specific questions around all kinds of creatures, including birds, mammals, reptiles, and trees and flora and fauna.”

Every question will have a visual as a hint. “The last five questions will be the toughest,” said Grewal.

How to Join

To join the quiz, participants can log in at -- Zoom link : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81527183458 or to zoom.us. The quiz will be streamed live at the Facebook pages including ---- @delhibird - The Indian Bird Network, @earlybirdindia, @ZEISSNatureIndia, @sanctuaryasiapage, @wwfindia and

@dkbooksindia.

For more details, log on to https://delhibirdfoundation.org