Online session on holistic living held at PU's regional centre in Ludhiana

Online session on holistic living held at PU’s regional centre in Ludhiana

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

An online session on ‘Holistic view of life: Health, beauty, happiness and much more’ was organised at the University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Ludhiana, on Friday.

The keynote speaker on the occasion was Pooja Gandhi, a practising yogini and R&D manager in an MNC.

The session commenced with a welcome and formal introduction of the speaker by PURC director Prof Ravi Inder Singh and convener Meera Nagpal respectively.

While interacting with the young minds, Gandhi discussed how one can improve our physical and mental well-being without any expensive equipment, gadgets or courses. She covered a variety of topics from building one’s immunity during Covid-19 to fitness and importance of exercising daily. She also talked about some practices that can help individuals lead a healthy and happy life.



Gandhi highlighted how different yogasanas and pranayamas can cure and prevent lifestyle disorders such as constipation, stress, depression, PCOS/PCOD, thyroid, diabetes and addictions etc. She also shared some natural beauty hacks for the students, besides interesting facts like one amla has more Vitamin C than 20 oranges, taking hot and cold baths alternatively is a perfect anti-aging formula, etc.

The session was concluded with an interactive and engaging question-answer round.

Kritika Kochhar, a BA LLB third year student, said, “The session was quite inspiring and I found the health and beauty tips very resourceful and worth trying.”

