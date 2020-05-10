OOAT vans delivering de-addiction medicine at doorsteps in Kapurthala

Sections
The second van in the project was launched on Saturday; the project itself was launched on April 14 with one van deputed to deliver medicine and enrol new patients

Updated: May 10, 2020 00:47 IST

By Jatinder Mahal, Hindustan Times Kapurthala

With over 2,000 drug addicts enrolling themselves for treatment at the nine government Out-Patient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres in the district since the curfew imposition on March 23, the district health department has launched mobile vans to tackle the rush and ensure social distancing norms are followed. The spurt in numbers is because drugs are unavailable.

The second van in the project was launched on Saturday. The project itself was launched on April 14 with one van deputed to deliver medicine and enrol new patients.

To date, the first van, that visits localities four days a week, has registered 300 patients. The second van will go door-to-door three days a week. The detailed schedule is drawn up in consultation with local experts.

The second van is also equipped to conduct HIV tests on patients, offer expert consultation and screen addicts. “HIV tests are important as there are previous past instances of addicts using the same syringe to inject themselves. Curfew might have brought in some disruption in their medicine supply schedule,” said a doctor, on condition of anonymity.



“The lockdown could be a blessing for drug addicts, as many have themselves come forward to enroll for de-addiction. Even as social distancing is being maintained at our centre, this new van will augment our capacity and visit affected areas three times a week,” said Dr Sandeep Bhola, nodal officer, mental health and de-addiction centres of Kapurthala.

Bhola added they were taking the help of sarpanches and NGOs to identify addicts in their areas and get them treated at the van. The number of addicts at centres across the district has seen a spike from 30-50 admission per month to over 200, with drugs not available. Overall, 8,400 patients are registered across OOATs in the district.

