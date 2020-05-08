Opening liquor vends ridiculous: Akal Takht jathedar

Criticising the Punjab government’s decision to open liquor vends and provide home delivery of booze, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday said the move was ridiculous as places of worship, which act as immunity boosters, were closed.

On places of worship in Muktsar being asked to announce on loud speakers that liquor vends had opened, the jathedar said the incident was unfortunate.

“Sale of liquor should not be allowed. Shopping malls, cloth stores and other shops are closed. Why are liquor sales being prioritised? The move will also cause an increase in cases of domestic violence,” he said, during a media interaction at the Akal Takht Secretariat.

“All temples, mosques and gurdwaras have been closed by the government. Where will people go to express their devotion? People’s devotion acts like an immunity booster and is key in the fight against Covid-19,”he said.

TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS RESPECTFULLY

He condemned the vilification of Nanded pilgrims who tested positive for Covid-19.

“Those infected are victims not criminals and they should be treated respectfully. Strict action should be taken against those who utter derogatory remarks against them,” the jathedar said.

“First, attempts were made to target the sangat, which had gathered at Sri Anandpur Sahib during the Holla Mohalla festival after Baldev Singh of Nawanshahr tested positive for Covid-19. Then, our NRI brothers from Punjab were targeted. Now, the pilgrims who returned from Takht Hazur Sahib, Nanded, are being vilified, which is condemnable”, said Giani Harpreet Singh.

‘ONLY PILGRIMS BEING BLAMED’

The jathedar said, “Punjabi workers from Maharashtra had also joined pilgrims at Nanded to avail the transport facility provided to them. They took shelter at the gurdwara there, which was not wrong, but, only the pilgrims are being defamed.”

“This vilification drive against pilgrims will not be tolerated at any cost. No person, who tests positive for the coronavirus, should be treated like a criminal.”

On quarantining Nanded-returnees in congregation halls of Dera Radha Soami, the Akal Takht jathedar said, “There are no accommodation arrangements at deras. These deras have only sheds not rooms and rapidly heat up during the day, but pilgrims are forced to live in them. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has appealed the government to shift them to gurdwara serais, which have rooms, but the government seems adamant on keeping them at deras.”