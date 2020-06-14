Sections
Home / Cities / Operation Red Rose: Over 2 lakh litres of illicit liquor destroyed, 150 FIRs lodged in 20 days in Ludhiana

Operation Red Rose: Over 2 lakh litres of illicit liquor destroyed, 150 FIRs lodged in 20 days in Ludhiana

Most of the liquor smugglers have either been caught or they have shifted from Ludhiana to other districts temporarily, says police chief Rakesh Agrawal

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The police launched the special drive about 20 days ago to take strict action against all kinds of liquor smuggling, bootlegging and illicit distillation of liquor in Ludhiana as part of the statewide directive from the Punjab director general of police. (PTI)

Cracking a whip on illicit liquor trading and smuggling under Operation Red Rose, the district police have seized and destroyed more than 2 lakh litres of lahan (illicit countrymade liquor) on the banks of the Sutlej on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar border. Some wine contractors, who were indulging in liquor smuggling in one another’s areas, were also on the police radar.

The police launched the special drive about 20 days ago to take strict action against all kinds of liquor smuggling, bootlegging and illicit distillation of liquor in Ludhiana as part of the statewide directive from the Punjab director general of police (DGP). For this purpose, a 30-member anti-smuggling cell has been constituted. A close co-ordination is also being kept with the excise department to stop smuggling of liquor.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said, “During this period, as many as 150 FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act and 171 smugglers have been sent behind bars with the recovery of 3,266 litres of illicit liquor, 650 litres of English wine. Besides this, two working liquor stills, where illicit liquor was being distilled after fermentation, were also seized.”

“Most of the known liquor smugglers have either been caught or have shifted from Ludhiana to other districts temporarily,” said the police chief.



“The police have also made lists of the known liquor smuggles, who are repeatedly engaging in the illicit trade of liquor smuggling and bootlegging and have started to keep a strict watch on their activities. Activities of these smugglers are also being monitored through the safe city cameras installed in the district. Special inter-district nakas have been put in the commissionerate,” he added.

The police chief also added that strict action would be taken if any policeman is found negligent or supporting any illegal activity in any manner relating to smuggling of liquor.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab CM assures to look into Sangrur women college admission issue
Jun 14, 2020 23:32 IST
After state, monsoon arrives in city
Jun 14, 2020 23:33 IST
Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man
Jun 14, 2020 23:29 IST
Punjab SC panel wants panchayats’ ‘anti-labour’ resolutions quashed
Jun 14, 2020 23:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.