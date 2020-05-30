Sections
Operations in social sector to be permitted from June 1 in Srinagar

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday decided to allow the social sector of the district to start operating from June 1.

Officials said that the departments have been asked to submit relevant plans to make it successful.

“The administration is looking to permit more sectors to operate after the end of the current phase of the lockdown enforced in the district in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. To begin with, it has decided to allow the social sector of the district to start operating from Monday,” an official said.

He said that concerned departments that work in this sector have been asked to submit relevant details and plans of operation. “They will have to include a detailed sketch of how adherence to all relevant guidelines and SOPs will be ensured,” the official added.



Deputy commissioner Shahid Choudhary said it is time to resume services and operations in the district. “Everything will be done in a gradual manner while ensuring that all precautions are taken care of.”

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to remove all restrictions and allow all kinds of operations in rural parts of Srinagar.

“Except in Dara area of Khonmoh block restrictions will be removed in all rural areas of the district adding that all kinds of operations and activities will be allowed there,” DC said.

The administration has already held talks with a cross-section of society seeking their opinion about opening the city or easing the restrictions. Recently restrictions were eased out at 13 out of 25 containment zones in the Srinagar district.

