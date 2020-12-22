Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Oppn terms ruling party proposal to fix members of medical college trust “illegal”

Oppn terms ruling party proposal to fix members of medical college trust “illegal”

PUNE At a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body, held on Monday, the opposition parties termed as “illegal” a ruling party proposal to appoint members from all...

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 17:05 IST

By HTC,

PUNE At a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body, held on Monday, the opposition parties termed as “illegal” a ruling party proposal to appoint members from all political parties to a trust that will run the PMC’s first medical college.

Despite multiple proposals on the table, only this single proposal was discussed, and then passed.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, only emergency proposals are being discussed at the GB’s emergency proceedings.

The opposition questioned the urgency to pass a proposal regarding the medical college.



A special meeting is to be conducted before the year ends, wherein all party members are to be made part of the college trust.

The trust would be responsible for the recruitment and admission to the medical college, which will be set up at Kamala Nehru Hospital.

Congress leader Avinash Bagwe said, “We are still not clear on issues regarding payments which will be made to trustees and employees. The corporators do not have any information and so a detailed discussion is needed at the General Body meeting itself.”

Leader of the house, the BJP’s Ganesh Bidkar, said “This decision was unanimously approved by all party leaders at a previous meeting and this proposal was just a formality to appoint party leaders to the trust. However, if opposition leaders have an objection then we will discuss this in the special meeting that is to be held.”

Except for Covid-19 expenditure, which is considered an emergency, all major decisions are now on hold.

At the Monday GN meeting, most proposals were postponed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Board exams won’t be conducted in January or February’: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
DDC polls: Aijaz Hussain gives BJP first victory in Srinagar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Centre issues SOPs after detection of new Covid strain
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

AK Vs AK: ‘Anil and Anurag willing to make fun of themselves’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Taapsee Pannu: I am scared when people say ‘she’s at her career best’
by Rishabh Suri
‘Board exams won’t be conducted in January or February’: Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Anusheel Chakrabarty says no big birthday celebrations this year
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.