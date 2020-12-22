Oppn terms ruling party proposal to fix members of medical college trust “illegal”

PUNE At a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body, held on Monday, the opposition parties termed as “illegal” a ruling party proposal to appoint members from all political parties to a trust that will run the PMC’s first medical college.

Despite multiple proposals on the table, only this single proposal was discussed, and then passed.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, only emergency proposals are being discussed at the GB’s emergency proceedings.

The opposition questioned the urgency to pass a proposal regarding the medical college.

A special meeting is to be conducted before the year ends, wherein all party members are to be made part of the college trust.

The trust would be responsible for the recruitment and admission to the medical college, which will be set up at Kamala Nehru Hospital.

Congress leader Avinash Bagwe said, “We are still not clear on issues regarding payments which will be made to trustees and employees. The corporators do not have any information and so a detailed discussion is needed at the General Body meeting itself.”

Leader of the house, the BJP’s Ganesh Bidkar, said “This decision was unanimously approved by all party leaders at a previous meeting and this proposal was just a formality to appoint party leaders to the trust. However, if opposition leaders have an objection then we will discuss this in the special meeting that is to be held.”

Except for Covid-19 expenditure, which is considered an emergency, all major decisions are now on hold.

At the Monday GN meeting, most proposals were postponed.