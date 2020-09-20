Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Opposition making false statements on farm bills: Haryana education minister

Opposition making false statements on farm bills: Haryana education minister

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said on Saturday that the opposition parties were making false statements to mislead the farmers, a day before they are set to launch a...

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal interacting with media on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said on Saturday that the opposition parties were making false statements to mislead the farmers, a day before they are set to launch a statewide protest against three farm ordinances.

Addressing a press conference in Jagadhri, Kanwar Pal said under these laws, farmers will be able to sell their produce directly to the buyers that will minimise the involvement of middlemen and would improve the farmers’ standard of living.

“Passage of these three new laws will open doors for more investments. The agriculture sector will be modernised, which will increase the income of crores of farmers. The mandi system and MSP will remain intact and no change has been made on these two fronts. Supply of quality seeds will be ensured to farmers and they will be protected in a transparent manner,” Kanwar Pal, who is also Jagadhri MLA, said.

He said, “The mentality of the Congress is that of the Britishers and they cannot see the farmers azaad (free). All Congress leaders, including Randeep Singh Surjewala, are making unsuccessful attempts to mislead farmers by making false statements. This is the same party where former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda distributed cheques of ₹2 and ₹3 in the name of compensation to the farmers. The BJP government, whenever there was any natural calamity, distributed compensation worth thousands of crores.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
Sep 19, 2020 21:54 IST
MI vs CSK live: CSK beat MI by 5 wkts, Rayudu, Faf star with fifties
Sep 19, 2020 23:33 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Sep 19, 2020 22:00 IST

latest news

Guest column: Don’t dare the devil in times of coronavirus!
Sep 20, 2020 00:04 IST
Indian American in the running for vacancy on US SC bench
Sep 20, 2020 00:04 IST
Opposition making false statements on farm bills: Haryana education minister
Sep 20, 2020 00:03 IST
Ghaziabad: Last 2,000 Covid-19 cases reported in just eight days
Sep 20, 2020 00:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.