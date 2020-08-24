Opposition misleading farmers: Haryana agri minister on ordinances

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal on Monday slammed the opposition, accusing it of misleading farmers over three ordinances related to the farm sector.

Interacting with mediapersons in Rohtak on the sidelines of a programme, Dalal said these ordinances will help in increasing the farmers’ income.

“The opposition is misleading the farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) will not be given after the implementation of these ordinances. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will continue to stay. Now, the farmers could sell their produce from any place and at any corner of the country. The state mandis and state laws will stay intact,” he added.

BJP confident of winning Baroda bypoll

Dalal, who is also the BJP’s election in-charge for the Baroda byelection, said his party was confident of winning this seat.

“The opposition is making false claims that the BJP-JJP government will fall after the bypoll. We have the support of 55 legislators and the byelection’s result will not affect anything. The people of Baroda want to go ahead with the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar,” he said, while addressing a gathering in Baroda’s Kathura village.