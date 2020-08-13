Orange alert sounded in ghat areas of Pune dist

Sections
Pune: With Khadakwasla dam overflowing, 16,489 cusecs of water was released to Mutha river as disaster management control room issued public warning to not park vehicles and keep...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:15 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Pune: With Khadakwasla dam overflowing, 16,489 cusecs of water was released to Mutha river as disaster management control room issued public warning to not park vehicles and keep away from river bed areas.

In ghat areas, orange alert is issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for August 14-17 with a chance of reduction in visibility, slippery road and chance of landslides in hilly regions. Isolated heavy (64.5mm to 11.5mm per day) to very heavy (115.6mm to 204.4mm per day) in ghat areas of Pune district for all four days.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeted: “From 7 pm (Thursday), 16,489 cusecs water will be released from Khadakwasla dam into Mutha river which may cause Bhide bridge and river basin road to submerge. People should avoid visiting these places and those living near river bed should take extra care.”

Irrigation department on Wednesday night released 428 cusecs, at 5 pm on Thursday 11,705 and later increased to 16,489 at 7pm.



On Thursday, catchment areas continued to receive heavy rainfall with Panshet (66mm), Warasgaon (62mm), Khadakwasla (92mm) and Temghar (75mm).

53.7mm rainfall in 24 hours

The city received 53.7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Shivajinagar (17.3mm), Pashan (19.4mm) and Lohegaon (17mm).

“Moderate rains (15.6mm to 64.4mm per day) to continue with occasional intense spells. During intense spells, there is a chance of partial reduction in visibility, slippery roads and chance of minor landslides adjacent to hilly regions,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of India Meteorological Department.

Rainfall in last 24 hours

Shivajinagar: 17.3mm

Pashan: 19.4mm

Lohegaon: 17mm

Total rain in city in 24 hours: 53.7mm

Water stock

Dams; Rainfall on Aug 13; water storage

Panshet: 66mm; 73.57%

Warasgaon: 62mm; 62.97%

Khadakwasla: 92mm;100%

Temghar: 75mm; 49.50%

Water storage stock in four dams is 71.51%

Kalmodi dam 100% full

The Kalmodi dam in Khed taluka touch the 100 per cent mark on Wednesday. Last year, the dam was filled 100 per cent by July 11. 129 cusecs of water was released from the dam.

