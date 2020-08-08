Sections
Home / Cities / Orchardists demand HPMC, HIMFED to pay outstanding amounts

Orchardists demand HPMC, HIMFED to pay outstanding amounts

Orchardists have demanded that the Himachal government should order the State Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) and the Himachal Pradesh State...

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Orchardists have demanded that the Himachal government should order the State Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) and the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing And Consumer’s Federation Limited (HIMFED) to pay Rs 15 crore outstanding amount immediately.

They threatened to launch massive protests if the demand is not met.

Himachal Kissan Sabha president Dr Kuldeep Tanwar said that of the Rs 15 crore, HPMC has to pay Rs 10 crore, while the HIMFED needs to pay Rs 5 crore to the orchardists who sold their produce to them under the Marketing Intervention Scheme (MIS) last year. Most of the outstanding money is to be paid to small and medium scale orchardists.

“At a time when orchardists are expecting financial relief from the state government for the loss suffered due to the lockdown imposed and heavy rainfall and hailstorms, they are not being paid the outstanding amounts. This has further increased financial burden on them,” he said.



He added that the state government is not making enough efforts to strengthen apple economy during the pandemic situation. “Hiked transportation fares, and unavailability of trays, cartons and labours during the apple season has exposed the anti- orchardist face of the Himachal government,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CISF to award 3 officers for rescue efforts at Kozhikode International Airport
Aug 08, 2020 23:23 IST
BJP’s Bengal mahila morcha may soon get a uniform, TMC unimpressed
Aug 08, 2020 23:24 IST
Pune sees more discharges than fresh positive cases in 24 hours
Aug 08, 2020 23:19 IST
With Roy Naik’s induction in BJP; Goa’s infamous police drug-peddler nexus comes full circle
Aug 08, 2020 23:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.