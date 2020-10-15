Order CBI probe into exchange of shamlat land in Mohali village: SAD

After the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed permission granted to Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s brother Amarjit Singh Sidhu and his partner Paras Mahajan for exchanging shamlat land in Derri village to develop a housing society, leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation or a former high court judge investigate the matter.

Youth Akali Dal’s Mohali urban president Parvinder Singh Sohana and Derri village resident Baljit Singh said Amarjit and Mahajan had exchanged around 43 kanals (5 acres) of ‘valuable shamlat land’ adjoining Airport Road.

“The land near Airport Road, which is worth crores, now has boards and flags of their firm, Land Chester Infrastructure Associates. However, the land given in exchange is adjacent to a choe (seasonal stream) in the village, which has low market value,” alleged Sohana.

SAD leaders have urged Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and senior officials of the panchayat department and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to handover the probe into the exchange of shamlat land to the CBI.

Calling the allegations ‘baseless’, Amarjit said the matter was politically motivated. “Other builders have also exchanged land on the same road,” he said.

Mahajan said, “The land was exchanged after receiving permission from the government and all procedures were followed. We are prepared to face any inquiry as everything is in black and white.”

The high court had stayed the permission on October 9.