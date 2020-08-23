Sections
Home / Cities / Order girdawari in Abohar: Sukhbir to Capt

Order girdawari in Abohar: Sukhbir to Capt

The former deputy CM added that water had also entered several colonies in the city leading to damage to houses and household goods

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (HT file )

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to order a ‘girdawari’ (special revenue assessment) of damage caused to kharif crops in around a dozen villages in Abohar. Sukhbir also called for hiking the crop compensation rates in Punjab by raising the state quotient in the amount, as was done by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government.

The former deputy CM added that water had also entered several colonies in the city leading to damage to houses and household goods. He said farmers had sat on a dharna on the Abohar-Seetogunno-Dabwali road on Saturday to draw attention to the problem of overflowing from the Abulkhurana drain.

He sought compensation for all these damages and also claimed that reports suggested damage to the cotton crop as well, which also needed to be covered under the girdawari.

‘SET UP MEDICAL COLLEGE 



AND HOSPITAL IN FAZILKA’



Sukhbir has also written to 15th Finance Commission to allocate Rs 100 crore for the establishment of a Medical College and Hospital in Fazilka. In a letter to the commission chairman NK Singh, the SAD president said the hospital proposed by him could serve as a focal point for not only the Malwa region, but also for neighbouring districts of Haryana and Rajasthan.



He added that the district had only 0.7 to 0.9 bed per thousand population and 1 doctor for over 6,183 persons. He told the commission chairman that Fazilka also accounted for the highest prevalence of cancer in the country. “We have a district hospital which is deficient as far as infrastructure is concerned. People travelled overnight to get medical services which was a burden on them,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

GMADA starts process to build 6 km link from Airport road to Kharar
Aug 23, 2020 22:13 IST
Order girdawari in Abohar: Sukhbir to Capt
Aug 23, 2020 22:10 IST
Satish Kaushik: Award functions have become more like TV shows
Aug 23, 2020 22:10 IST
Eight succumb to Covid-19 in Chandigarh tricity area, 323 test positive
Aug 23, 2020 22:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.