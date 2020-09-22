Out of 17K suspected cases found across Pune dist, over 2K are Covid positives

Pune: Out of the 17,196 people found suspected during the ongoing “My family, My responsibility” campaign in the district, 2006 were detected Covid-19 positive. The survey is part of the campaign launched by the state government to detect cases. The campaign will be testing each individual for Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) symptoms and also screen comorbid people. It will keep a check on them so that early treatment can be initiated if need be, according to district officials.

The survey conducted by Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations (PCMC) and zilla parishad (ZP) for Pune district aims to screen every individual for various symptoms through oral questioning and diagnosis for temperature and oxygen levels.

The district’s population is over 1 crore and till date close to 20.22 lakh people have been screened. Out of over 20 lakh people, about 17,196 were found to be suspected and tested for Covid infection, and close to 2006 were found Covid positive.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “We started the survey in rural areas and all gram panchayats have been screened once. We have a thorough data on comorbid conditions of each individual. Till date, over 6.26 lakh have been screened in Pune city, 1.26 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and over 12.70 lakh in Pune rural.”

The sero survey which was to be launched by the district administration for Pune city and PCMC areas is yet to begin, said divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao. He said, “I have just got a detailed proposal from Sassoon hospital which will be initiating the survey which will also be conducted by the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana. In a few days we will process the proposal.” The sero survey will determine the exact spread of the virus and how many were infected at any given point of time and have recovered on their own.